Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $561.02 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $596.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.76.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

