Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BankUnited by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in BankUnited by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

