Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Sunrun worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after purchasing an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 672,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,022,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

