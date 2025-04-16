Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,022,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,307.62. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,461.76. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

