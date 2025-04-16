Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ALLETE worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ALLETE by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $65.99.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

