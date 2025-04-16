Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of PACS Group worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after buying an additional 878,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACS Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 237,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PACS Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACS Group by 66,972.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 453,225 shares in the last quarter.

PACS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PACS Group stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

