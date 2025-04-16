Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 366.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4,955.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,835 shares of company stock worth $469,204. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.