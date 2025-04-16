Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,082,000 after acquiring an additional 108,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,341,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $726.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

