Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 16,912.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,962,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

