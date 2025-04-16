Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $6,760,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 288.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

