Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Ferroglobe worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

