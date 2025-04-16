Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
ACIW opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $59.71.
ACI Worldwide Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
