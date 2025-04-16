Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,595.50. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

