Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $247,567.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $342,706.14. The trade was a 41.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.