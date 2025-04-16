Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,077 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

