Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,486 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,496,012.53. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $636,243.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,757.20. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,480 shares of company stock worth $3,579,506 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QLYS opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

