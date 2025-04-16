Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,975 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Universal Insurance worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $641.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

