Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,253 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,289,000 after acquiring an additional 415,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $85,908,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,837,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after buying an additional 371,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $26.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

