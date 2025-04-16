Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,635 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

