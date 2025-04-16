Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 280,364 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.