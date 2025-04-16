Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,109 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of UMH Properties worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,506,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 799,798 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 863,089 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

UMH opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

