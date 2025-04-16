Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,488 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Power Integrations worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,121.28. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

