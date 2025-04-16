Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,391 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AZEK Trading Down 1.2 %

AZEK opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

