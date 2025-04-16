Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,225 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

