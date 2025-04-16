Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,828 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Mitek Systems worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 500,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 136,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.59.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Edward H. West purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,550. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

