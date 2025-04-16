Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,595 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,277,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Live Oak Bancshares



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

