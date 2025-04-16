Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,949 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

