Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,691 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

