Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $95,084,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fabrinet by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 179,679 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,771,000 after acquiring an additional 113,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.14.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

