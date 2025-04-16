Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE USPH opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $108.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

