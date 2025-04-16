Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

