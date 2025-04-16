Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

