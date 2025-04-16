Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.35% of Orion Group worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 1,936.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.