RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,973 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of RXO worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RXO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in RXO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

RXO Price Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

