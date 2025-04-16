SAG Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:SAG)

SAG’s (NASDAQ:SAG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 21st. SAG had issued 875,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SAG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25. SAG has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

About SAG

We are a Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third party branded and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and for non-vehicle combustion engines serving a number of industries. We distribute spare parts through operations primarily based in Singapore and global sales primarily generated from the Middle East and Asia.

