SAG Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:SAG)

SAG’s (NASDAQ:SAG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 21st. SAG had issued 875,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
SAG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25. SAG has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.27.
About SAG
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAG
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for SAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.