Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.26 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 277.60 ($3.67). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 281.61 ($3.73), with a volume of 15,403 shares changing hands.
Schroder Income Growth Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.94. The firm has a market cap of £196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.89.
Schroder Income Growth Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is 26.14%.
Insider Activity
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Income Growth
- What is a support level?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.