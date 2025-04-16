Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.26 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 277.60 ($3.67). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 281.61 ($3.73), with a volume of 15,403 shares changing hands.

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.94. The firm has a market cap of £196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

In related news, insider Ewen Cameron Watt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £13,150 ($17,403.39). 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.