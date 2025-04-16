Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

