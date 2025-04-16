Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

SEA stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

