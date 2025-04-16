Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.
Sector 10 Stock Performance
About Sector 10
Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sector 10
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.