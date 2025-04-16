ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

