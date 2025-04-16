Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.62) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 490 ($6.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.03) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.13).
Read Our Latest Research Report on BME
B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 4.7 %
Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail
In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($28,288.78). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.