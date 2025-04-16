Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.62) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 490 ($6.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.03) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.13).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 313.30 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.01. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 556.60 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($28,288.78). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

