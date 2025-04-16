Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declines By 65.9%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 841.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 281,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 251,363 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 161,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 535,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

