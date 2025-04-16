Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declines By 65.9%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
