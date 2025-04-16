Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Grows By 294.8%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, a growth of 294.8% from the March 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3449 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
