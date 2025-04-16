Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Grows By 294.8%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, a growth of 294.8% from the March 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3449 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after purchasing an additional 537,412 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,746,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after buying an additional 409,476 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

