Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 635.7%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 635.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of VTC opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
