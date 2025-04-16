Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 635.7%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 635.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VTC opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

