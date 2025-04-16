Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Drops By 81.1%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Down 7.0 %

WAFU stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

