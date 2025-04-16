Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Increases By 658.9%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a growth of 658.9% from the March 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WANG & LEE GROUP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLGS opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

Wang & Lee Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

