Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Drops By 59.6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

WTFCM stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

