Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $9,903,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 120,025 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $534.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

