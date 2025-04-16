Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion and a PE ratio of -313.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

