Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 244,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 925,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Specifically, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.